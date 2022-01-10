PDA alert! Sonam Kapoor is 'obsessed' with her hubby Anand Ahuja, see pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who lives in London with her hubby Anand Ahuja is having a gala time and took time out to share it on social media. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress shared a mushy post on Instagram of her kissing her husband on the cheek.

The starlet confessed that she is obsessed with her husband. Her adorable pictures with hubby Anand make us wonder if they aren't the most adorable couple?

While Sonam is seen dressed in a multi-coloured top, Anand looked dapper in a white shirt.

Take a look at the photo:

Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's residence, Rockdale in Mumbai.

The couple's wedding was a star-studded affair which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment world.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in the upcoming crime thriller titled 'Blind'. It is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W.

The film features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, and Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.