हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

PDA alert! Sonam Kapoor is 'obsessed' with her hubby Anand Ahuja, see pic

Sonam Kapoor often gushes over her husband Anand Ahuja on Instagram by sharing their loved-up pictures.

PDA alert! Sonam Kapoor is &#039;obsessed&#039; with her hubby Anand Ahuja, see pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who lives in London with her hubby Anand Ahuja is having a gala time and took time out to share it on social media. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress shared a mushy post on Instagram of her kissing her husband on the cheek. 

The starlet confessed that she is obsessed with her husband. Her adorable pictures with hubby Anand make us wonder if they aren't the most adorable couple? 

While Sonam is seen dressed in a multi-coloured top, Anand looked dapper in a white shirt.

Take a look at the photo:

Sonam

Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's residence, Rockdale in Mumbai.

The couple's wedding was a star-studded affair which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment world.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in the upcoming crime thriller titled 'Blind'. It is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W. 

The film features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, and Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonam Kapoorsonam kapoor husbandAnand ahuja
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal drops dance video to 'Rowdy Baby', fans ask if 'bhabhi' Katrina Kaif shot it

Must Watch

PT1M20S

COVID-19: Bar and restaurants closed, weekly markets restricted in Delhi