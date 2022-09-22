‘Peeche Hatiye!’ Taapsee Pannu gets ANGRY at paparazzi when asked about Raju Srivastava’s death- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu often attracts media for one reason or the other. Whether it's about her films or personal opinions, the actress always manages to stay in the limelight.

Now, recently while coming out of a film screening, the actress got annoyed when the paparazzi mobbed her. In the video shared by a paparazzi account, the reporters could be seen gathering around her and asked what would she like to say about comedian Raju Srivastava’s death. To this, Taapsee said, “Kya bolun? (What should I say?)”.

The ‘Saand ki Aankh’ actress could also be heard asking the paparazzi to move away as she went out of the theatre. “Aare bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aese mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye, peeche hatiye (Please give me a minute, give me a minute. You please step aside, don’t do like this, move a little bit, step back).”

Right after moving away from the crowd, Taapsee said, “Thank you” and went ahead without giving any answers.

Watch the video here -

Sometime back also, Taapsee had slammed the reporters when they quizzed about the failure of ‘Dobaaraa’ at an event. When asked about the negative campaigning against the film, Taapsee had snapped, "Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle. Phir yeh log bolte hai actors ko tameez nahi hai, chillao mat."

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Tamil spy thriller film ‘Jana Gana Mana’, ‘Blurr’, ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ among others.