‘Peeche Se Koi Aur Khel Gaya’: Kamaal R Khan says Salman Khan wasn’t behind his arrest

New Delhi: Former actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan has again made it to the news. This time, it is not for this arrest for an apology he wrote to actor Salman Khan. Taking to Twitter, he said sorry to the ‘Dabangg’ actor for the misunderstanding and said that he wasn’t behind the arrest. “I want to inform all media ppl that #SalmanKhan was not behind my arrest as I thought. Peeche Se Koi Aur Khel Kar Gaya. Bhai jaan @BeingSalmanKhan. I am really sorry for misunderstanding you. And I apologise if I did hurt you in anyway. I voluntarily decide to not review ur films.”

See the tweet here

KRK was arrested as soon as he landed in Mumbai from Dubai on August 30. According to the police, KRK was arrested over FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK`s tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred". The complainant had said in the FIR that a person named Kamal R Khan regularly spreads hatred on social media. "He came into Bollywood with a movie named `Deshdrohi` and is really acting like one. Even when the world is going through a pandemic, I can`t understand his inhumane behaviour and spreading hatred in all spheres of life."

On September 5, KRK was arrested by Versova Police for allegedly demanding sexual favours from an actress and holding the complainant`s hand in the first week of January 2019. However, he later got bail in both the cases.