John Abraham

People who said I don't deserve to be in films have retired: John Abraham

"'I don't deserve to be in this industry' is the worst piece of criticism I've ever received. I got that from Day One. It's been about 17 years since then," John Abraham said.

People who said I don&#039;t deserve to be in films have retired: John Abraham

Mumbai: Actor John Abraham says the worst criticism he has faced since the time he entered Bollywood is that he doesn't "deserve to be in this industry".

"'I don't deserve to be in this industry' is the worst piece of criticism I've ever received. I got that from Day One. It's been about 17 years since then. Most people who said that are now married with children, half of them have retired, some have left their jobs. I am still here," John said. 

After a brief successful stint in modelling, John entered Bollywood with "Jism" in 2013. He went on to do projects such as "Paap", "Dhoom", "Garam Masala", "Baabul", "Dostana", "New York", "Housefull 2", "Madras Cafe", "Dishoom", "Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran", "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Batla House". John has expanded his horizons and entered the filmmaking business as a producer as well. 

He opened up about his career on chat show, "By Invite Only".

John was asked to give a tagline for Kangana Ranaut, if she was a brand, he said: "If Kangana Ranaut was a brand, her tagline would be 'say it like it is'." On Ranveer Singh, he said: "Ranveer Singh is like Duracell, so (his tagline would be) 'Go on and on and on'."

