close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson filming for untitled project with Judd Apatow

The 25-year old has been time and again spotted filming for the project in his hometown, Staten Island, New York, reported Page Six.

Pete Davidson filming for untitled project with Judd Apatow
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington DC: Actor-comedian-model Pete Davidson is keeping his untitled project going as he was recently seen shooting for it with Judd Apatow.

The 25-year old has been time and again spotted filming for the project in his hometown, Staten Island, New York, reported Page Six.

Page Six cited Deadline while sharing the storyline of the upcoming project which will showcase Davidson's life and will also feature a part of his late grandfather's life, a firefighter who passed away on 9/11.

However, no release date has been finalised for the film yet but it is expected to hit the silver screen in the summer of 2020. Other names in the film's cast include Apatow's daughter Maude, Marisa Tomei, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi and Bill Burr.

The semi-autobiographical comedy is written by Apatow, Davidson and Dave Sirus and is being directed by Apatow himself.

Apatow will produce the film for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel. Universal executive vice president of production Erik Baiers will manage the project on behalf of the studio.

Davidson recently made headlines earlier in June, when he stepped into modeling.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star made his modeling debut by walking for Alexander Wang's New York City show, reported E! News.

The show took place at the famed 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Friday night. Davidson must have felt at home walking the runaway as it's very close to the studio where 'SNL' is filmed.

Tags:
Pete DavidsonPete Davidson filmJudd Apatow
Next
Story

Miranda Lambert hints at new song with video of husband Brendan McLoughlin

Must Watch

PT4M14S

5W1H: Imran Khan reacts to ICJ decision on Kulbhushan Yadav