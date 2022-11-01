Mumbai: As Ishaan Khatter turned 27 on Tuesday, `Phone Bhoot` co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi made it memorable for him. The three were seen celebrating Ishaan`s birthday in a restaurant in Mumbai. The two even smeared some chocolate cake on Ishaan`s face. Katrina looked like a Barbie as she chose a bubble gum pink ensemble. Siddhant wore a white hoodie paired with jeans and the birthday boy looked every inch dapper as he wore a casual burnt orange shirt paired with black jeans.

Right behind the actors, posters of their film `Phone Bhoot` could be seen. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. Recently, Katrina’s husband and actor Vicky Kaushal reviewed the film on his Instagram handle and said that it is full of masti and pagalpan.

Grab of video shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram story

`Phone Bhoot` is a horror comedy film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their own production house Excel Entertainment. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha playing supporting roles.

Apart from ‘Phone Bhoot’, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in a period war action film `Pippa` alongside Mrunal Thakur, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. He has also collaborated with Tara Sutaria for an upcoming project titled ‘Nature 4 Nature’, the details of which will be revealed later. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen `Merry Christmas` along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, and in `Tiger 3` with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Siddhant will be seen alongside Ananya Panday in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.