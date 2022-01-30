Photos from Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Sangeet Night are out, don't miss them out

Mumbai: After their dreamy wedding, newly married couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar hosted a Sangeet night to celebrate their happiness with their friends and family. Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions. A day later, on January 28, the newlyweds hosted a Goa-style pool brunch for their closed ones at the resort.

Coming to their shimmery Sangeet night, the bride wore a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery. Suraj looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani, as seen in their cake cutting and dance videos on social media. Meanwhile, an inside video of the newlyweds, where they are locking lips with each other has been going viral on the internet.

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies. The 'Naagin' actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect.

While not much is known about Suraj Nambiar other than that he is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. As per reports, Mouni will be seen in a negative role in the film.

Live TV