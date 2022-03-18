PHOTOS: Ibrahim Khan, Khushi Kapoor attend Holi party at Juhu, seen drenched in colours

NEW DELHI: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Khan, and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor are among the most popular star kids on the block. They often get papped at their outings with friends and family in Mumbai.

While Ibrahim is often spotted in the company of his elder sister Sara Ali Khan, Khushi hogs attention every time she joins her sister Janhvi Kapoor, visiting some or other cafe in the city.

On Friday, Ibrahim and Khushi were captured on cameras as they attended the Holi party in Juhu together. They were seen enjoying the event. Ibrahim was seen in casual attire with colours all over them. The star kid was seen interacting with few people at the party as they celebrate the ocasion of colors together. Khushi Kapoor was seen in a white striped shirt and shorts and donned a cap.

While Khushi and Ibrahim were not clicked together in any photo, they both looked drenched in colours. Notably, none of the star kids posed for the cameras and looked busy in themselves.

Take a look at the photos below:

Speaking about Ibrahim’s big Bollywood debut, there is no announcement for it as of now. The young lad is currently assisting filmmaker Karan Johar on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer 'Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani'.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor will follow her late mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps and will soon enter the acting world. Reports are there she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial, adapted from the International comic book series, 'Archie'. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited from the makers.