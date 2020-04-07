Pic of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli playing monopoly with her parents is making us miss our family even more

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the most of their time together during the quarantine break and the pictures posted on social media by them is proof. On Tuesday, Anushka added another wonderful picture of herself and Virat playing monopoly with her parents and the post will give you major family goals. It will remind you of your happy days with your family. Along with the post, Anushka added a heartwarming note and asked people to guess who won the game.

“It’s from our primary caregivers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialise & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families,” read an excerpt from the actress’ post.

“Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow,” she added.

Anushka and Virat have been constantly spreading awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic through their social media posts. They also pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government fight against the outbreak.

Anushka and Virat married in December 2017 in Italy after dating for a few years. They are super successful in their respective careers.