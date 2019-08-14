close

Pic of Kareena Kapoor chilling in London with Taimur is the cutest thing on internet today

The photo of Kareena Kapoor and her little son Taimur is breaking the internet. It features Taimur in a playful mood while Kareena adorably looks at him.

Pic of Kareena Kapoor chilling in London with Taimur is the cutest thing on internet today

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor and her little son Taimur Ali Khan are breaking the internet with a picture of them which recently went crazy viral. It features the mother-son duo chilling in a park in London. While Taimur is seen in a playful mood, Kareena adorably looks at him.

The picture has been shared by Kareena's fan clubs on Instagram and netizens just can't get over the cuteness-loaded post. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Quality Time with Tim   @priyangis

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Kareena, along with actor husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur flew to London in June. After a brief holiday, the couple started shooting for their respective films in London - 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Kareena wrapped the earlier while Saif's film shoot completed just a week ago.

Meanwhile, Kareena also keeps shuttling between London and Mumbai due to her work commitment here. She is the co-judge of 'Dance India Dance' and every week, she makes a one-day trip to Mumbai. 

In July, the Pataudis were joined by Saif's sister Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi in London. Taimur and Inaaya had loads of fun together and they explored several places with their mothers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reunited!! #timandinni #london

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A day at the farm #willowsactivityfarm #timandinni #timandinniandkai @priankasingha #londondiaries

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Before Soha and Kunal, Karisma, along with her kids Samiera and Kiaan and her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita flew to London to spend the summer break with Kareena, Saif and Taimur. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#famjam #londondiaries

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

On the work front, apart from 'Angrezi Medium', Kareena has 'Good News' in the pipeline. She will also been seen in 'Takht', shooting of which is expected to begin later. Meanwhile, Saif has 'Sacred Games' line-up for release on August 15 and the aforementioned 'Jawaani Jaaneman' hits the theatres in November. 

