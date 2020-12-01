Pic of preggers Anushka Sharma practicing yoga asana with husband Virat Kohli's support is the best thing on internet today!

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, why so cute? The star couple just took our hearts away with a picture-perfect moment and all we can say is aww! The photo we are talking about was posted by Anushka, who is pregnant with their first child. It featured her doing a yoga asana with hubby Virat Kohli's support.

"This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one. #Throwback . P.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy," Anushka captioned the post.

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma is currently in Mumbai while Virat Kohli is in Australia for a series. The couple recently spent quality time together in the UAE, where the IPL was hosted.

In August, Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The star couple will welcome their first born in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will complete three years of marital bliss in December 2020.