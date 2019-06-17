close

Taimur Ali Khan

Pic of Taimur Ali Khan, celebrating India's victory in blue jersey, is the cutest thing on the internet today - Check inside

A picture of little Taimur, sporting the Indian cricket team's jersey, and smiling and saluting for the cameras, is breaking the internet. The picture has been shared in plenty on social media and by fan clubs. 

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: As actor Saif Ali Khan supported team India at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, his two-year-old son Taimur cheered for the Men in Blue in the most adorable way possible.

"One Love, One Heart For INDIA," read one of the captions for the photo. Take a look at the cute photo here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One Love, One Heart For INDIA 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Taimur was India's cutest cheerleader. Isn't it?

Meanwhile, Saif watched India vs Pakistan match on Sunday with his 'Jawani Jaanemnan' co-star Alaia Furniturewala. She is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter and 'Jawani Jaanemnan' will be her debut film. The actors have begun shooting for the rom-com in London.

Here are pictures of Saif and Alaia from the stadium.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

India V Pakistan father’s day celebrations with my on screen father from #JawaaniJaaneman, #SaifAliKhan

A post shared by ALAIA F (@alaiaf_) on

Saif, wife Kareena Kapoor and Taimur have been in London for over two weeks now. They were recently joined by Kareena's sister Karisma and her children - Samiera and Kiaan. 

