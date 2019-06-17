Pic of Taimur Ali Khan, celebrating India's victory in blue jersey, is the cutest thing on the internet today - Check inside

New Delhi: As actor Saif Ali Khan supported team India at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, his two-year-old son Taimur cheered for the Men in Blue in the most adorable way possible.

A picture of little Taimur, sporting the Indian cricket team's jersey, and smiling and saluting for the cameras, is breaking the internet. The picture has been shared in plenty on social media and by fan clubs.

"One Love, One Heart For INDIA," read one of the captions for the photo. Take a look at the cute photo here.

Taimur was India's cutest cheerleader. Isn't it?

Meanwhile, Saif watched India vs Pakistan match on Sunday with his 'Jawani Jaanemnan' co-star Alaia Furniturewala. She is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter and 'Jawani Jaanemnan' will be her debut film. The actors have begun shooting for the rom-com in London.

Here are pictures of Saif and Alaia from the stadium.

Saif, wife Kareena Kapoor and Taimur have been in London for over two weeks now. They were recently joined by Kareena's sister Karisma and her children - Samiera and Kiaan.