Kareena Kapoor Khan

Pic of Taimur playing cricket is the cutest thing on internet today, courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan

Many fans were reminded of Taimur's late grandfather, iconic cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Mumbai: On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an image of her son Taimur Ali Khan playing cricket. Along with the picture, she had a witty caption in place, too.

"Any place in the IPL? I can play too," Kareena wrote, on behalf of Taimur.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Any place in the IPL? I can play too 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Many fans were reminded of Taimur's late grandfather, iconic cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

"It seems Taimur is following the footsteps of his late grandfather," a user commented.

"So cute," wrote another.

Kareena is currently in Delhi to shoot for her film "Laal Singh Chaddha", which marks her third collaboration with actor Aamir Khan.

On the personal front, Kareena is expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan.

 

