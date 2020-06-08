हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Pics: Alia Bhatt is making memories at Ranbir Kapoor's home like this

In one of the sunkissed pictures, Alia can be seen hugging Ranbir's dog.


Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is reportedly staying with Ranbir Kapoor during the lockdown, has shared a few pictures on Monday where she is seen with Ranbir's pet dog.

In one of the sunkissed pictures, Alia can be seen hugging the dog.

"They make everything better," Alia wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

they make everything better 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia's sister Shaheen too posted a picture that shows her playing with the dog.

"At least we have dogs," Shaheen captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At least we have dogs.

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on

Alia is a huge pet lover. She has three cats at home, too.

On the film front, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which also features Amitabh Bachchan. She also has "Sadak 2" coming up, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is a sequel to the 1991 hit, "Sadak"

