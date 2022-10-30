PICS: Ananya Panday turns into Kareena Kapoor's Poo for Halloween party, surprises fans with her outfit!

New Delhi: Ananya Panday, the Gen-Z actress of Bollywood turns 24 today. Last night, most of the Bollywood attended Orry's Halloween bash. From Janhvi Kapoor to Aryan Khan, celebs attended the bash in spooky outfits. On the other hand, birthday girl Ananya Panday stepped in dressed like 'Poo' and fans are shocked.

Days after B-town celebrities got over with Diwali parties, celebs attended another bash in the city and had a blast together under one roof in Mumbai on Saturday night. Almost everybody was dressed as an onscreen character or one from the books for the party. The party was thrown by Janhvi Kapoor's good friend-rumored boyfriend Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

Ananya Panday walked into the party wearing Kareena's popular look from 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham,' as Poo! She slayed in a pink crop top and paired it with a beige mini skirt, just like Bebo's intro scene in the film. Ananya is obsessed with Kareena and Karisma as she has mentioned a million times before but this look of the actress got mixed reactions from the audience.

One wrote, "Same dress wore by Kareena Kapoor in kbhi khushi kbhi gum, ananya or Kareena in halloween party (laughing emojis)", while the other wrote, "Ye poo ko kyu ki hai copy ?" One social media user commented, "Poo has officially puked" ad other one wrote, "Dresssing up as an icon indian character is very creative what a beauty..."

Other then her, the bash was attended by Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others.