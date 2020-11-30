हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aditya Narayan

Pics from Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's pre-wedding rituals break the internet!

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal wedding festivities began with the tilak ceremony over the weekend.

Pics from Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal&#039;s pre-wedding rituals break the internet!
Images Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer Aditya Narayan and his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, who are all set to marry on December 1, had a close-knit tilak ceremony over the weekend. Pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony are going viral on the internet and several fan clubs of Aditya have shared them.

For the tilak, Aditya donned a blue kurta set while Shweta looked beautiful in an orange embroidered lehenga. In one of the photos, the couple also posed along with Aditya's parents - singer Udit Naryan and Deepa Jha.

Here are the inside pictures and videos from Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's pre-wedding rituals:

Aditya and Shweta's wedding will be an intimate affair with only families and close friends in attendance owing to the COVID-19 protocols. 

The singer made his relationship with Shweta Agarwal official earlier in November by sharing an adorable photo with her and also announced their wedding in the same post. 

"We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December," he captioned his post.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have known each other for over a decade now. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

