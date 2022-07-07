New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is one of the top actors in Bollywood today. His recent release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' won millions of hearts and made him everyone's favourite. Riding high on the mega-success Kartik is currently enjoying his much-needed vacation in Europe and is keeping his fans updated by sharing glimpses of his vacay.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared a picture while sitting on his room's balcony and wrote in the caption, "Fun Fact - Beatles stayed in this same room... Hope someone someday puts a photo saying Koki stayed here." On this Farah Khan dropped a hilarious comment giving him the best idea ever, "Just keep ur photo there"

Earlier, he shared pictures with his team, as they all seemed to have a great time on their vacation, relishing food and enjoying scenic rivers, dams and skyscrapers.

The Shehzada looked dapper in a black and orange half-button varsity jacket with jeans in some of the photos while he rocked an off-white sweatshirt with blue joggers in another. He added in the caption, "Having a Dam good time.."

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has truly left no stone unturned when it comes to setting records with his latest film. From crossing 230 Cr. in worldwide box office collection to being declared a global blockbuster on the OTT, his film is truly ruling across the world.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released, the actor has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his line up ahead.

Live TV