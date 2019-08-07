close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor

Pics from Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's travel diaries

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor checked in together to fly to Melbourne, where they will be making an appearance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM).

Pics from Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor&#039;s travel diaries
Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Star couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were on Tuesday night spotted at the Mumbai airport as they checked in together to fly to Melbourne, where they will be making an appearance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM). The film festival will also be attended by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar and other Bollywood stars. 

Malaika and Arjun arrived separately and avoided getting papped together. Malaika, the glamorous diva of B-Town was dressed in a multi-coloured top and red leather pants, which she paired with beige boots. Arjun opted for a casual look in a red tee, jeans and black leather jacket.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malaika and Arjun dating rumours sparked last year after they were spotted together in the front row of a fashion show. Later, they made several public appearances at parties, events and were often pictured on dinner dates. However, they never confirmed a romance. 

In June, the couple went to New York to celebrate Arjun's birthday and Malaika chose the special day to confirm their relationship. Taking to Instagram, she wished the actor by saying, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun ... love and happiness always."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son named Arhaan. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun, last seen in 'India's Most Wanted', has Ashutosh Gowariker's period-drama 'Panipat' with Kriti Sanon and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' with Parineeti Chopra in the line-up. 

Tags:
Malaika Arora Arjun KapoorMalaika AroraArjun Kapoor
Next
Story

Sushma Swaraj dead: Bollywood mourns the demise of BJP stalwart

Must Watch

PT30M2S

Sushma Swaraj dead at 67: Last rites to be performed at Lodhi Road Crematorium