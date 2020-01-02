Pics from Sara Ali Khan's Maldives vacay is sugar, spice and everything nice

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan may have a tight work schedule but she always manages to scoop out time for vacations (we're so, so jealous). Just recently, she checked into Kerala and later, she flew to Maldives to ring in the New Year. Pictures from her vacation will make you go green with envy. She is also accompanied by her brother Ibrahim.

As she checked into Maldives, Sara shared pictures of herself and Ibrahim chilling inside a pool and enjoying the sunset. "When feeling blue isn't a bad thing," she captioned her post.

And, her latest entry to the special album is pictures of her sporting a printed black bikini and binging on muffins and cupcakes.

"Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast. If only days like this could last. #floatingbreakfast #thirstythursday," is how the 'Kedarnath' actress described her post.

Sara and Ibrahim are children of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Saif is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor with whom he has a three-year-old son Taimur.

Sara debuted as an actress with 2018's 'Kedarnath' in which she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Her next film was 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh. 'Coolie No 1' is Sara's upcoming film opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Aaj Kal' in the pipeline opposite Kartik Aaryan.