Pics from water baby Sara Ali Khan's vacay burn up the internet

New Delhi: We just can't get over pictures of actress Sara Ali Khan from her vacation in Maldives and so will you once you see them. Sara is just burning the internet with her fabulous pictures and well-toned washboard abs. She is in Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi and seems that the trio is in no mood to return home. (Actually, no one would want to).

The recent additions to her vacation album is a set of pictures of her enjoying some time by the pool and watching the sunset. Dressed in a printed bikini, Sara looks stunning in the pictures taken by Amrita.

"Samandar mein naha ke," reads the caption of her post.

Before this, she shared pictures of herself with Amrita and Ibrahim getting ready for some under-water sports. She posted the pictures with a cheeky caption which read, "Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter. Swim swimm swimming in the water."

Take a look at some other stunning pictures here:

Aren't the pictures from Sara's vacation sugar, spice and everything nice?

Why you do this, Sara? Even we want to pack our bags and go for a vacation.

Talking about her professional life, Sara is two-films-old in the industry. She debuted with December 2018's release 'Kedarnath' and in the same month, her second film 'Simmba' too hit the screens. Sara's upcoming releases are 'Coolie No 1' and 'Aaj Kal'.