Pics of Sushant Singh Rajput from his childhood days make us emotional again

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the entire nation. Tributes are pouring in for him and social media is flooded with pictures of the late star. Memories of Sushant are making us emotional again. Some posts comprise of his childhood days, some are from his school and college life.

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. He was said to be in depression for some months. An investigation is being conducted in connection with his suicide.

The actor hailed from Patna, Bihar. He did a part of his schooling from Patna and moved to Delhi in 2002. He was pursuing engineering when he left dropped out from college to pursue acting.

Sushant had lost his mother in 2002. He was quite close to her. He is survived by his father KK Singh and four sisters.

Take a look at some priceless memories of Sushant Singh Rajput:

(Image Courtesy: IANS)

Sushant was launched by Ekta Kapoor in the TV industry with ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ (2008), but it was ‘Pavitra Rishta’, which made him an overnight sensation. ‘Pavitra Rishta’ too was produced by Ekta.

After starring in the show for three years, Sushant left the industry to make a career in films. He was the stars of films such as ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Chhichore’.

Sushant’s last rites were performed on Monday in Mumbai in the presence of family members and a few industry stars.