हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Pics of Sushant Singh Rajput from his childhood days make us emotional again

Tributes are pouring in for Sushant Singh Rajput and social media is flooded with pictures of the late star. 

Pics of Sushant Singh Rajput from his childhood days make us emotional again
Images Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the entire nation. Tributes are pouring in for him and social media is flooded with pictures of the late star. Memories of Sushant are making us emotional again. Some posts comprise of his childhood days, some are from his school and college life.

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. He was said to be in depression for some months. An investigation is being conducted in connection with his suicide.

The actor hailed from Patna, Bihar. He did a part of his schooling from Patna and moved to Delhi in 2002. He was pursuing engineering when he left dropped out from college to pursue acting.

Sushant had lost his mother in 2002. He was quite close to her. He is survived by his father KK Singh and four sisters.

Take a look at some priceless memories of Sushant Singh Rajput:

(Image Courtesy: IANS)

Sushant was launched by Ekta Kapoor in the TV industry with ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ (2008), but it was ‘Pavitra Rishta’, which made him an overnight sensation. ‘Pavitra Rishta’ too was produced by Ekta.

After starring in the show for three years, Sushant left the industry to make a career in films. He was the stars of films such as ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Chhichore’.

Sushant’s last rites were performed on Monday in Mumbai in the presence of family members and a few industry stars.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput picsSushant Singh Rajput childhood pics
Next
Story

Socha tha Bhojpuri mein batiyaenge tumse, guru: Siddhant Chaturvedi on not being able to meet Sushant Singh Rajput
  • 3,54,065Confirmed
  • 11,903Deaths

Full coverage

  • 80,63,488Confirmed
  • 4,37,532Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M27S

PM Modi: India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply if instigated