close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rannvijay Singha

Pictures from Rannvijay Singha’s recent trip to California will give you adrenaline rush

From exploring San Francisco’s streets to the Old Sacramento Tour and Hiking and Jet Skiing in Lake Tahoe, Rannvijay is giving us major travel goals. 

Pictures from Rannvijay Singha’s recent trip to California will give you adrenaline rush

New Delhi: Popular television personality and adventure enthusiast, Rannvijay Singha recently went on an adventure-filled vacay to California. His pictures from the trip will give everyone an adrenaline rush for sure. 

A peek into his recent trip to the state along with his brother-in-law is a perfect way to understand why California is the top destination for adventure seekers.

Check out his pictures:

From exploring San Francisco’s streets to the Old Sacramento Tour and Hiking and Jet Skiing in Lake Tahoe, Rannvijay is giving us major travel goals. 

When asked about his experience Rannvijay said, "California is always a good idea. If you like to get out and try new things, this is the place to be. This is my first time visiting Northern California and both my brother in law Ankit and I had an amazing time. We covered San Francisco, Lake Tahoe and Sacramento and tried so many different activities and food and met so many wonderful people. Travel is so important and I encourage everyone to get out there, to be active, try new experiences and dare to Dream Big!"

 

 

Tags:
Rannvijay SinghaRannvijayCalifornia
Next
Story

Hailey Baldwin celebrates one year since Justin Bieber proposed to her

Must Watch

PT5M33S

No threat to Congress-JD(S) govt in Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy