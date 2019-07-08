Pictures from Rannvijay Singha’s recent trip to California will give you adrenaline rush

New Delhi: Popular television personality and adventure enthusiast, Rannvijay Singha recently went on an adventure-filled vacay to California. His pictures from the trip will give everyone an adrenaline rush for sure.

A peek into his recent trip to the state along with his brother-in-law is a perfect way to understand why California is the top destination for adventure seekers.

Check out his pictures:

From exploring San Francisco’s streets to the Old Sacramento Tour and Hiking and Jet Skiing in Lake Tahoe, Rannvijay is giving us major travel goals.

When asked about his experience Rannvijay said, "California is always a good idea. If you like to get out and try new things, this is the place to be. This is my first time visiting Northern California and both my brother in law Ankit and I had an amazing time. We covered San Francisco, Lake Tahoe and Sacramento and tried so many different activities and food and met so many wonderful people. Travel is so important and I encourage everyone to get out there, to be active, try new experiences and dare to Dream Big!"