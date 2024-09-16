Advertisement
PINK

Pink 8th Anniversary Special: 'We Are Still Amidst The Battle, And Struggle Of Security Of Women', Says Taapsee Pannu

Pink 8th Anniversary Special: At the 64th National Film Awards, Pink won in the category of Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has delivered many remarkable and impactful characters to her credit. Her brilliant portrayal of a girl who is a victim of molestation in the film 'Pink' remains one of the most special ones. On the 8th anniversary of Pink, Taapsee acknowledged the current situation of women's safety in the country while revisiting the film's theme. 

She said, "8 years back we never knew this small film of ours will find such a big place in the notable films of our country and 8 years after that we can’t believe that we are still amidst the battle and struggle of security of women and their consent. What bitter sweet emotion it is for someone who is proud to be a part of this film."

Remarkably, at the 64th National Film Awards, Pink won in the category of Best Film on Other Social Issues. In the film, Taapsee played Meenal Arora and received tremendous love for her performance. She played a significant role alongside Amitabh Bachchan and made a lasting impact.

Apart from this, Taapsee continued to establish herself as a leading mainstream actress with films like Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein, both released in August, which became even more special as it is her birthday month. Now, everyone is eagerly looking forward to hearing more about her upcoming projects.

