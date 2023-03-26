Pinkie Roshan Calls Her Time With Son Hrithik Roshan In The Gym The 'Most Special' One

New Delhi: Offering a weekend treat for the fans and followers, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan shared an adorable video from the gym giving an insight into the most special Mother and son time spent by the duo.

At this goofiest best, Hrithik Roshan shares quality time with his mother during their gym session, making workout fun. Pinkie Roshan shared the video on her social media saying, “MOTHER and SON…. We meet all the time, lunches,dinners,movies, holidays,sharing our thoughts with each other…. BUT the most special time is when we’re sharing time in gym together #mothersonbond #bestmotivation #gympassion”.

Passion for fitness runs in the family as not only Hrithik Roshan but also his mother and father regularly post titbits from her gym time. In fact, Pinkie Roshan has time and again grabbed the attention of netizens with her dedication and commitment to fitness at her age. Setting fitness goals is just a regular thing for the Roshan family!

Hrithik Roshan is often seen spending quality time with his mother, aside from family outings and celebrations. Earlier, the duo’s picture from a breakfast meet had gone viral, citing them as mother-son goals. Another instance of the endearing bond was seen on Pinkie Roshan's birthday, when Hrithik wished his mother by sharing pictures from their Yoga sessions together, depicting their commitment to fitness.

One of the fittest actors of the entertainment industry, Hrithik Roshan has been an inspiration as well as influential icon for the public across age groups ever since his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai over two decades ago. Recently, the actor underwent a remarkable physics transformation for his films Super 30, War and Vikram Vedha, and now upcoming film Fighter, showcasing the dedication and perseverance that Hrithik brings to the table to ace a character on screen.