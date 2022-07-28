Pinkie Roshan walks down memory lane, shares unseen picture

Mumbai: Pinkie Roshan recently walked down a memory lane and shared an unseen picture with her husband veteran actor-director, Rakesh Roshan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pinkie treated fans with old picture and left everyone nostalgic about the special moments spent together. In the picture, it could be seen that Rakesh, Jeetendra and Prem turned chefs for their wives. And the actors were seen serving the food to their lovely wives. While their wives, Pinkie, Shobha and Uma are seated in an outdoor area and enjoying the Sunday time together.

Sharing the picture, Pinkie thanked an Instagram account for reviving the old memories.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the fans chimed into the comment section with their sweet messages. One of the user wrote, "mam aapko yaad hai in teeno ne kya banaya tha." Another user wrote, "Beautiful old memories."

Rakesh, Jeetendra and Prem Chopra share a good bond with each other. And are often spotted spending quality time and relishing their friendship.

Unversed, Pinkie`s husband after years of working behind the screen, Rakesh made his acting debut in 1970 with 'Ghar Ghar ki Kahani'. Be it 'Khatta Meetha' or 'Paraya Dhan' or sci-fi series 'Krishh' for that matter, the actor turned director has been working non-stop to entertain.

He is best known for helming films such as 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Karan Arjun', `Koyla`, `Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai`, `Koi... Mil Gaya` and `Krrish` franchise.