हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal announces single window clearance for Indian filmmakers

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced that there will be a single window clearance for Indian filmmakers for the smooth shooting of films.

Piyush Goyal announces single window clearance for Indian filmmakers

New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced that there will be a single window clearance for Indian filmmakers for the smooth shooting of films.

While presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, he said: "Entertainment industry is a major employment generator. To promote the entertainment industry, there will be single window clearance to ease shooting of films. 

"This was earlier available only to foreigners (and) is now going to be made available to Indian filmmakers as well."

Goyal also said that the government will include anti-camcording provisions in the Cinematography Act to control piracy.

Tags:
Piyush GoyalBudget 2019Interim Budget for 2019-20
Next
Story

This picture of Shahid Kapoor with his daughter Misha is breaking the internet-See inside

Must Watch

Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal unveils Modi govt's Vision 2030