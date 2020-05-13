हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'PK' actor Sai Gundewar dies of brain cancer at 42

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condoled Sai Gundewar's untimely and sudden demise on Twitter.

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Sai Gundewar, lost his battle to the deadly brain cancer on May 10, 2020. Best known for his roles in Aamir Khan starrer 'PK', 'Rock On' and 'David' amongst others, Sai underwent treatment for his illness in the US last year.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condoled Sai Gundewar's untimely and sudden demise on Twitter. He wrote: पी. के. सारख्या लोकप्रिय चित्रपटांच्या माध्यमातून प्रेक्षकांची मने जिंकणारे अभिनेते साईप्रसाद गुंडेवार यांची कॅन्सरशी झुंज अखेर अपयशी ठरली. त्यांच्या निधनाने भारतीय चित्रपट सृष्टीने हरहुन्नरी अभिनेता गमावला आहे. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली!

Sai was seen as a contestant in the popular reality TV show 'MTV Splitsvilla' season 4. He also did cameos in Bollywood movies such as  ' I, Me Aur Main', 'Baazaar', 'Yuvvraaj' and featured on the reality show 'Survivor'. 

He featured in several advertisements and television commercials. 

Sai Gundewar married Sapana Amin, a fashion designer, five years back on January 26, 2016. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

