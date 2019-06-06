close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sooryavanshi

Playing a new version of 'baddie' in 'Sooryavanshi': Gulshan Grover

Gulshan has already completed shooting for 20 days.

Playing a new version of &#039;baddie&#039; in &#039;Sooryavanshi&#039;: Gulshan Grover
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Gulshan Grover, who is fondly known as the "badman" of Bollywood, is set to treat his fans with his villainous role in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film "Sooryavanshi". He says his role in the film is a new version of an antagonist.

"For a long time I haven't played 'baddie' characters in films. Everywhere I go, people say they miss badman on-screen. Now, I am back to entertain my fans. I have got a chance to play a baddie once again and that too in one of the biggest films," Gulshan told IANS. 

"I am playing the antagonist in the movie. Rohit has redefined this baddie role. He has given a new dimension to it. I can't wait for people to see this new version of baddie. I thank Rohit to give full justice to the character," he added.

Gulshan has already completed shooting for 20 days. He is gearing up for the next schedule.

"Sooryavanshi" features actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role. In the movie, he is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film "Simmba".

Akshay is currently shooting for the film in Bangkok.

Gulshan is happy to reunite with Akshay after many years. The two had worked together in several movies like "Mohra", "Sabse Bada Khiladi" and "Hera Pheri".

He said: "Akshay is like my brother. Whenever I work with him, it feels like coming back home. I love him."

The film also stars actors Sikander Kher, Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta.

 

 

Tags:
SooryavanshiGulshan GroverKatrina KaifRohit Shetty
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor met doctors to prepare for 'Kabir Singh'

Must Watch

PT6M40S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day