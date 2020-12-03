Plea filed in Bombay HC to suspend Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle over 'extremist tweets'

Mumbai: A petition was filed in Bombay High Court against Kangana Ranaut on Thursday evening. The petitioner seeks the suspension of the verified Twitter account of the actress for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony.

"Plea filed against Kangana Ranaut in Bombay HC for getting her twitter account @KanganaTeam suspended for 'spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets.' @TwitterIndia @OfficeofUT #BombayHC," tweeted the legal portal, Bar & Bench, from their verified Twitter account.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote on the microblogging site saying Twitter is not the only platform where she can voice her opinion.

"Ha ha ha I am continuously talking about Akhand Bharat, inevitably fighting tukde gang everyday and I am accused of dividing the nation. Wah!!! Kya baat hai, anyway twitter is not the only platform for me in one chutki thousands camera will appear for my single statement," she wrote.

In a separate tweet, the actress mentioned: "So tukde gang remember you will have to kill me to suppress my voice, and then I will speak through every Indian and that's precisely my dream, whatever you do inevitably you will make me realise my dream and purpose and that's why I respect my villains."

The development comes on a day when the actress has been engaged in an ugly war of words with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter.