हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actress Kangana Ranaut

Plea filed in Bombay HC to suspend Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle over 'extremist tweets'

 The petitioner seeks the suspension of the verified Twitter account of the actress for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony. 

Plea filed in Bombay HC to suspend Kangana Ranaut&#039;s Twitter handle over &#039;extremist tweets&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kanganaranaut

Mumbai: A petition was filed in Bombay High Court against Kangana Ranaut on Thursday evening. The petitioner seeks the suspension of the verified Twitter account of the actress for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony.

"Plea filed against Kangana Ranaut in Bombay HC for getting her twitter account @KanganaTeam suspended for 'spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets.' @TwitterIndia @OfficeofUT #BombayHC," tweeted the legal portal, Bar & Bench, from their verified Twitter account.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote on the microblogging site saying Twitter is not the only platform where she can voice her opinion.

"Ha ha ha I am continuously talking about Akhand Bharat, inevitably fighting tukde gang everyday and I am accused of dividing the nation. Wah!!! Kya baat hai, anyway twitter is not the only platform for me in one chutki thousands camera will appear for my single statement," she wrote.

 

In a separate tweet, the actress mentioned: "So tukde gang remember you will have to kill me to suppress my voice, and then I will speak through every Indian and that's precisely my dream, whatever you do inevitably you will make me realise my dream and purpose and that's why I respect my villains."

The development comes on a day when the actress has been engaged in an ugly war of words with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actress Kangana RanautBombay High CourtKagana Ranaut TwitterKangana Ranaut tweetsDiljit Dosanjh Kangana Ranaut Twitter war
Next
Story

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan drops new pic with hubby Mufti Anas Sayied, fans make it viral!
  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42M35S

Taal Thok Ke: Is the national security of the country threatened by the 'farmers’ movement'?