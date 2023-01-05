Plus-size influencer shakes leg on Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Besharam Rang, watch viral video

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan films has been in the news ever since the makers unveiled the first song of the film - Besharam Rang. Amid several protests and debates on SRK and Deepika's 'Besharam Rang' across the country, a plus-size influencer Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar created the blockbuster song and left the viewers stunned with her unapologetically bold moves on the peppy track.

Shared on Instagram, the video shows Tanvi dressed in a purple bikini top and wrap-around skirt, very similar to Deepika Padukone's costume in the song. The influever nails the hook steps of 'Besharam Rang', and leaves the viewers jaw-dropped.

The video was shared along with a caption that read, “Be Besharam. If doing what you love, wearing what you like and living the life you want make you “Besharam” in someone’s eyes, it’s absolutely fine. We’re entering 2023 and the world is gonna get nothing less than our UNAPOLOGETIC SELF."

Directed by Siddharth Aanand, 'Pathaan' is set to be released in theatres on January 25. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Shah Rukh's good friend and colleague Salman Khan has a special appearance in the film.

Ahead of its worldwide release on January 25, 2023, 'Pathaan' has been battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang' on December 12. A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting 'Hindu sentiments'. Last month, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the makers to implement ?changes? in the movie, including its songs, in accordance with board guidelines.

Shilpa Rao sang Besharam Rang, which was composed by Vishal & Shekhar. On YouTube, the song has accumulated over 163 million views.