PM Modi Meets Veteran Actor Saira Banu, Says 'Her Pioneering Work...'

Saira Banu is the wife of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The veteran actress made her acting debut in 1961 with 'Junglee' opposite Shammi Kapoor for which she received Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM Modi shared pictures featuring Saira Banu from their meeting
  • The two discussed a wide range of subjects
New Delhi: It was a cinema-enthused morning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister met veteran actor Saira Banu during which the two discussed a wide range of subjects.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared pictures featuring Saira Banu from their meeting. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects."

Saira Banu is the wife of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The veteran actress made her acting debut in 1961 with 'Junglee' opposite Shammi Kapoor for which she received Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. Thereafter, she received three more Best Actress nominations for 'Shagird' (1967), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Sagina' (1974). Banu went on to work in a number of movies including 'Bluff Master' (1963), 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' (1964), 'Jhuk Gaya Aasman' (1968), 'Padosan' (1968), 'Victoria No. 203' (1972), 'Hera Pheri' (1976) and 'Bairaag' (1976).

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finds his name in the list of Grammy nominations. At the 2024 Grammy Awards, a song 'Abundance in Millets' featuring PM Modi, has been nominated in the best global music performance category.

PM Modi and Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, along with her husband, Gaurav Shah, collaborated on this special song. The song features a speech written and delivered by PM Modi.

 

