PM Modi Welcomes Rockstar DSP And Hanumankind At 'Modi And US' Event: Says 'Jai Hanuman'

New Delhi: National Award-winning composer and performer Devi Sri Prasad, widely known as Rockstar DSP, delivered an electrifying performance at the 'Modi and US' event held at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island on Sunday. The event, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the United States, attracted a vibrant crowd and aimed to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Among the highlights of the evening was DSP's rendition of the patriotic anthem 'Har Ghar Tiranga', which had the audience singing along in unison as they welcomed PM Modi to the stage. A heartwarming moment captured on video showed Modi and DSP exchanging hugs and greetings, showcasing the camaraderie between the two.

Reflecting on the significance of the performance, DSP expressed his gratitude, stating, "Super happy to be part of this huge event of welcoming honourable Prime minister Narendra Modi to New York. The day I got the opportunity to compose Har Ghar Tiranga, it is something that I can't express in words. I put my heart and soul in composing the song. And today, getting the opportunity to sing the song to welcome him was an iconic and most cherished moment. The way he greeted me with a warm and lovable hug is something I'd never forget in my entire life. Thank you so much Modi ji. You are such a huge inspiration for all of us."

Alongside DSP's performance, PM Modi also met Kerala-born rapper Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat. He praised him with a handshake and a hug, even chanting 'Jai Hanuman.'

The 'Modi and US' event not only showcased the richness of Indian culture but also reinforced the deepening ties between India and the United States.