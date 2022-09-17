PM Narendra Modi birthday special: Kailash Kher shares unheard story, Vivek Agnihotri showers wishes!

New Delhi: On the special occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday, not just the world leaders and politicians but many of our celebrities too decided to wish the stalwart personality.

On PM Modi's 72nd birthday, here’s what some of the famous faces from Bollywood have to share:

Popular singer Kailash Kher showered his blessings on PM Narendra Modi as he turns 72. In a talk with Zee News, the singer shared an interesting never-heard-before anecdote as well.

He said, "a few years ago in Surat, I was doing my LIVE concert there on PM Modi's birthday and there was this huge cake. As Mr Modi started cutting the cake, the song in the background played 'Happy Birthday Sunita!' It was funny and embarrassing at the same time and that is when I decided to make a birthday song of my own for all. It was PM Modi's birthday that got me the idea of this birthday song but later, as the pandemic hit us, I couldn't go through with it. Now, finally this year, we are releasing the song on PM Modi's birthday. A song that originated on his birthday years ago, is releasing on the same day and this one is not just for Sunita but for everyone."

"Wishing our honorable Prime Minister a very Happy Birthday. May he keeps taking our country forward with his great energy. He is one of the messengers of God who is here to heal the sufferer and do good for him," he added.

‘The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri wished PM Modi on his birthday with a special quote. In a conversation with Zee News, Vivek said, "I wish a very very happy birthday to the honorable PM Narendra Modi. I wish for his long life and good health."

Further, he added, "PM Modi has shown a new way to the people of India, he has given new hope to the people, I would forever be grateful to him for that. I wish to the Almighty that may our PM keep working in the right direction with the same enthusiasm and joy, especially for our youth and underprivileged exploited people. With him is all the love and blessings, may he keeps taking India forward in the race of the World."

Pm Modi is serving as the 14th and current prime minister of India since 2014. Here’s wishing him a very Happy Birthday!