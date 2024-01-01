PM Narendra Modi Praises Akshay Kumar For His Fitness Stance, Calls It 'Inspiring' - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's fitness avatar gets appreciated by PM Narendra Modi. Akshay Kumar has always been counted as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. And while he always advocates living a healthy lifestyle, this stance has now received kind words of appreciation from PM Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter the Prime Minister wrote, "Don't live a filter life, live a fitter life'... Akshay Kumar's inspiring message on fitness. He calls for focusing on physical fitness as well as overall well-being." 2023 seems to ending on a very good note for Akshay, he recently featured among the top 10 most talked about Indian accounts on social media.

Recently, on the film front too his performance in Mission Raniganj was much appreciated. Mission Raniganj was based on a true story, and the film was deemed a good one, with Akshay delivering an impactful performance.

A while ago, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and dropped a hilarious yet sweet post. He posted a video in which Twinkle is seen posing in front of a Hulk statue and calling herself the real Hulk.

"Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina," Akshay captioned the post. The video begins with a gorgeous picture of Twinkle posing against a scenic background. It has the words "Who I thought I married" written on it.

After this picture, we got to see a clip in which Twinkle unleashed her fun avatar and posed in front of a Hulk statue. She cutely said in Punjabi, "Ae hega putla, ae hega asli Hulk (this is a dummy, and I am the real Hulk)."