New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to applaud the release of the song that he had penned down years ago. PM Modi wrote on his X timeline, "Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri. #SoulfulGarba."

In response to this Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "Thank you, Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your kind words and appreciation for our Garba rendition. We are truly honored by your support. Your words have truly inspired us, and it's your inspiration that motivated us to create this. #SoulfulGarba."

Titled 'Garbo', the song voiced by singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi was released under the banner of Jjust Music, a music label founded by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Even Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel congratulated Jackky for coming up with this song.

