PM NARENDRA MODI'S 72ND BIRTHDAY

PM Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday: Manoj Tiwari shares inspiring story of when he first met PM Modi

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digitial, Tiwari talked about the first time he felt like joining politics and how much PM Narendra Modi has contributed to it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today and on his special day, several celebrities shared wishes for him.
  Actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari also extended birthday wishes.
  • In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digitial, Tiwari talked about the first time he felt like joining politics and how much PM Narendra Modi has contributed to it.

PM Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday: Manoj Tiwari shares inspiring story of when he first met PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today and on his special day, several celebrities shared wishes for him. Actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari also extended birthday wishes. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digitial, Tiwari talked about the first time he felt like joining politics and how much PM Narendra Modi has contributed to it.

Manoj Tiwari said, "While Modi was entering the Parliament, I was standing 7-8 steps behind him. While everyone casually took the stairs to the Parliament, wearing shoes and slippers, Modi Ji bowed his head on the stairs and stayed still for a few seconds. His gesture, his sentiments were as if one was entering a temple. That changed Manoj Tiwari!"

"That was the day I changed forever. My world of entertainment and my business, everything just became secondary. That is when I decided that all my time will now be for the good of people. When such a great leader is bowing in front of the Parliament, he will take the country forward and I have to walk with him, be with him. He inspired me, still does," he added.

Pm Modi is serving as the 14th and current prime minister of India since 2014. Here’s wishing him a very Happy Birthday!
