Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal welcome baby girl, confirms her brother Neil

NEW DELHI: Television actor Pooja Banerjee and her husband, swimmer Sandeep Sejwal are a proud parents of a baby girl now.

Yes you heard that right!

Pooja’s brother Neil Banerjee has confirmed the news to The Times of India and also shared that her husband Sandeep and his mother is right beside her at the hospital.

Giving details of everything, he told TOI, “We are in Nagpur right now, and we are extremely thrilled with this new addition to our family. Everyone in our family is in celebratory mode. Baby's father and daadi (grandmother) are by Pooja's side in the hospital. We too can't wait to see the baby and shall visit her soon."

Neil said that the baby was a girl and was born on Saturday morning in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Pooja announced her pregnancy last year and also shared numerous pictures of her baby shower on her social media account.

Last month, the beautiful diva left her popular show Kumkum Bhagya as she wanted to focus on her health first.

We wish the newly become parents all the happiness in their lives.