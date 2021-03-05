Pooja Batra chills inside pool in white bikini in these stunning throwback pictures, husband Nawab Shah reacts

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Pooja Batra is majorly into fitness and yoga. This also explains her hourglass figure which can give any aspiring model or actress a run for their money. The gorgeous actress took to social media and shared a breathtaking throwback picture of hers from a photoshoot.

On Thursday (March 4), the 'Virasat' actress surprised her fans with a stunning throwback picture from an earlier photoshoot by the pool. Keeping up the spirit of the Throwback Thursday, the Femina Miss India International winner (1993) shared a few photos of herself chilling in a pool and looking mesmerising in a white bikini. Pooja added a pop of red with a bright cherry lip colour and bohemian tassel earrings. Her brown hair is seen perfectly falling over her shoulders and waving at the bottom in one of the pictures.

In the second picture, the actress is seen emerging from the pool in a bewitching pose as she gives a hypnotic look to the camera. The pictures are a perfect ‘blast from the past’ to kick-start the summer season.

She captioned the photo saying, "I decide my vibe #tbt @buntyprashantstudio_official." Her actor husband Nawab Shah, who she married on July 4, 2019, wasted no time in commenting on her beauty and bombarded her wall with several heart emojis. Her celebrity friends including Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir and Vandana Sajnani Khattar also complimented the 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' actress.

On the work front, Pooja Batra was last seen in the 2020 movie 'Draupadi Unleashed' directed by Tony Stopperan. She will next be seen in Nilesh Zaheeda Sahay’s film 'Squad', co-starring Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj.

Pooja, who made her debut in Bollywood opposite Anil Kapoor in 'Virasat' in 1997, is best known for her roles in 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya' and 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye'.