Pooja Batra watches Al Pacino’s ‘And Justice For All’ with the legend himself, shares pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Pooja Batra met Hollywood legendary actor Al Pacino recently during the special screening of one of his films ‘And Justice For All’. Sharing her happiness over the meeting, Pooja took to her Instagram handle and shared few pictures from the screening.

She wrote, “With the legend himself #AlPacino Such an honor. Thank you @gshiraz for the afternoon with Al watching his movie “And Justice For All.”

Pooja Batra also shared few glimpses from the screening where Pacino could be seen addressing his fans who came to see him. She also shared few pictures in her Instagram stories where both were seen posing for the shutterbugs.

Clad in an all-black suit, Al Pacino looked dapper as ever while Pooja looked gorgeous in a black and white checkered outfit for the event.

And Justice for All is a courtroom drama which was released back in 1979. The film is directed by Norman Jewison. The film starred Jack Warden, John Forsythe and Al Pacino in lead roles.

Al Pacino was also nominated for the Oscars for the same film.

Pooja Batra was crowned Femina Miss India International in 1993. She shot to fame with films like – Virasat, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Chandralekha, Nayak: The Real Hero, and Bhai among others.