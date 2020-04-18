हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pooja Batra

Pooja Batra's throwback photoshoot in white is a vision to behold!

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's pictures often break the internet as fans love it. 

Pooja Batra&#039;s throwback photoshoot in white is a vision to behold!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen, Pooja Batra is majorly into fitness and yoga. This also explains her hourglass figure which can give any aspiring model or actress a run for their money. The gorgeous Pooja took to social media and shared a breathtaking throwback picture of hers from a photoshoot. 

Pooja Batra is a vision in white, isn't it? Her caption reads: Sharing an old pic of mine from when I was with @wilhelminamodels (NYC & LA) @838mg @ashguptaslife

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharing an old pic of mine from when I was with @wilhelminamodels (NYC & LA)@838mg @ashguptaslife

A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra) on

She got married to actor Nawab Shah on July 4, 2019, in New Delhi as per Arya Samaj traditions reportedly. 

 

She will next be seen in actioner 'Squad' which is directed and produced by Nilesh Sahay. 

Rinzing Denzongpa, Pooja Batra and Malvika Raaj will be seen in lead roles. 

'Squad' is the first Hindi movie to have been shot in Belarus. The actress has also acted in several plays and travelled wide in North America. 

 

Pooja BatraNawab Shah
