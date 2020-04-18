Pooja Batra's throwback photoshoot in white is a vision to behold!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen, Pooja Batra is majorly into fitness and yoga. This also explains her hourglass figure which can give any aspiring model or actress a run for their money. The gorgeous Pooja took to social media and shared a breathtaking throwback picture of hers from a photoshoot.

Pooja Batra is a vision in white, isn't it? Her caption reads: Sharing an old pic of mine from when I was with @wilhelminamodels (NYC & LA) @838mg @ashguptaslife

She got married to actor Nawab Shah on July 4, 2019, in New Delhi as per Arya Samaj traditions reportedly.

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's pictures often break the internet as fans love it.

She will next be seen in actioner 'Squad' which is directed and produced by Nilesh Sahay.

Rinzing Denzongpa, Pooja Batra and Malvika Raaj will be seen in lead roles.

'Squad' is the first Hindi movie to have been shot in Belarus. The actress has also acted in several plays and travelled wide in North America.