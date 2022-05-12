हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi calls her banned 90s condom ad 'beginning of the sexual revolution in India'

Pooja Bedi's condom ad: Model-actress recalled how the banned condom ad in India was seen as ‘the beginning of the sexual revolution in India’ by Western publications.

Pooja Bedi calls her banned 90s condom ad 'beginning of the sexual revolution in India'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Pooja Bedi is known to talk her heart out and not mince words. Her statements have often landed her in trouble but that's 'fire-starter' Pooja Bedi for the world - bold, brazen and beautiful. 

POOJA BEDI'S CONTROVERSIAL CONDOM AD

This explains how she managed to keep the critics at bay during the 90s when her controversial condom ad was deemed unfit for broadcast by Doordarshan. It featured her along with then supermodel Marc Robinson. In one of her recent interviews, Pooja Bedi recalled how the banned ad in India was seen as ‘the beginning of the sexual revolution in India’ by Western publications.

In her interview with IndianExpress.com, Pooja Bedi said, "It was great to be a fire-starter. The campaign was touted as the beginning of the sexual revolution in India by British tabloids. It won many awards and made advertising history. It was great to have been a trailblazer because of it. Thank heavens that people today are so open about their sexuality."

POOJA BEDI'S TAKE ON UPBRINGING

Talking about life in general, the actress added, "I always believe in keeping the child in me alive. Look at an average 50 year old — jaded, bored, in a rut. We shut up our playful, curious, joyful inner child and tow the line of seriousness. Life is so short. We complicate a simple journey. I choose to live differently. To love deeply, to question limiting conventions, to stand up for what is right, to empower and fight for the rights of others, and to always maintain a sense of humour, especially at myself have been some key highlights (of my upbringing)."

Pooja is actor-author Kabir Bedi and late Odissi dance exponent Protima Bedi's daughter. 

The controversial 90s condom ad was shot by legendary adman Alyque Padamsee in Goa. It was for Kamasutra Condoms and aired on TV from 1990-1991. The advertisement was made as part of a campaign to raise awareness of AIDS.

 

