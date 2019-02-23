Pooja Bedi gets engaged to boyfriend Maneck Contractor

New Delhi: Former actress Pooja Bedi got engaged to boyfriend Maneck Contractor on February 14, 2019.

The actress took to Instagram to share the picture and captioned it, "airy tale.... thats what happens when @farahkhanali and @libasindia @libasreshmariyaz dress us up !!!

Speaking about her marriage plans, Pooja told Bombay Times, "Our wedding will take place later this year, when we align dates of Aalia's shoot and my son Omar's college holidays."

"I got divorced on February 14, 2003, and got engaged on February 14, 2019. I have had relationships in between and my kids have liked every person that I have been with. But it is very different with Maneck - they adore him and want him in our lives forever. Our families have merged beautifully. He has a wonderful open-hearted, jovial, Parsi family, who welcomed me," Pooja Bedi told the publication.

The 48-year old actress was earlier married to Farhan Furniturewalla. The couple divorced in 2003 and have two children Aalia and Omar.