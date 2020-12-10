Pooja Bedi 'horrified' at Sanjana Sanghi's latest ad, says domestic violence against men not acceptable!

New Delhi: 'Dil Bechara' debutant Sanjana Sanghi's latest Lionsgate advertisement has rubbed many on the wrong side. Actress-model Pooja Bedi took to Twitter and strongly reacted to the commercial for promoting violence against men.

The advertisement shows Sanjana Sanghi slapping a boy 8 times. Pooja Bedi tweeted: Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence

Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence@sharmarekha @smritiirani @DeepikaBhardwaj @amitdeshmra https://t.co/9yph7VMuAw — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) December 9, 2020

Several users too commented on similar lines after Pooja's tweet.

On the work front, Sanjana Sanghi made her debut in movies with 'Dil Bechara' starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She will next be seen in Om: The Battle Within starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being helmed by Kapil Verma.