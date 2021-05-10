Pooja Bedi talks about nepotism, Kartik Aaryan being replaced from 'Dostana 2'

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan was recently shown the way out from Karan Johar’s upcoming film, ‘Dostana 2’. According to several reports, a portion of the film was already filmed with Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles before it was announced by Dharma Productions that the project would be a recast.

Since then, Kartik’s fans have been accusing Karan all over the social media for treating an 'outsider’ in an unfair manner. After the news broke on the internet, Dharma Productions officially released a statement on Twitter and confirmed that the actor will no longer be associated with the film.

Reacting on it, actress Pooja Bedi has finally commented on this trending topic and also shared her views on nepotism.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, i.e on Sunday, May 09, 2021, Pooja in an exclusive interview with ‘The Times of India’ shared that the Bollywood industry gives equal opportunity to all, and that people are envious of those who have privilege.

She said, “I’ll say that there's equal opportunity for everyone. We have Priety Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and so many other people who have come into the industry with no background and become icons. At the same time, we have people who've been part of the industry, and yet fizzled out. Kumar Gaurav made a great debut with ‘Love Story,’ but his career didn't take off.”

Pooja also talked about the struggle her daughter Alaya F faced, before getting into films. She shared, “At the end of the day, it is about your effort, destiny, potential, and talent. Everybody works hard in the industry; it's a given. I think today, things are far more transparent than they ever were. You have to go and audition, my daughter knows how many auditions she had to go for, and how many rejections she faced before she was actually accepted into films. She got it all on her own merit. You can throw the argument of nepotism perhaps if people have used their pull.”

She also kept her views on nepotism and shared, “I have to audition to get a role in ‘Masaba Masaba’. The outside world can see it as an entitlement but that's because they choose to see it like that. People are envious of people who have a certain privilege. And yes, of course, we are privileged, but that doesn't mean that anybody will cast someone because there's somebody’s child. A lot of outsiders are being given those opportunities, and I think it's fantastic.”