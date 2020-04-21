हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt’s throwback pic with little sister Shaheen and dad Mahesh Bhatt is too cute for words

The photo has Shaheen, as a little girl, sitting on Mahesh Bhatt’s lap while Pooja showers kisses on her from the other side.

Pooja Bhatt’s throwback pic with little sister Shaheen and dad Mahesh Bhatt is too cute for words
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@poojab1972

New Delhi: Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt just treated her Instafam to an adorable throwback picture of herself with sister Shaheen and father Mahesh Bhatt. The photo has Shaheen, as a little girl, sitting on Mahesh Bhatt’s lap while Pooja showers kisses on her from the other side. “And then your sister sends you a photo that makes your heart melt and turns you Into one big, molten mess! Uffffff! Thank you, Shaheen. Needless to say, I love you,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:

Shaheen and actress Alia Bhatt are Mahesh Bhatt’s daughters with wife Soni Razdan. Pooja is his daughter with ex-wife Loraine Bright.

Alia and Shaheen share a great rapport with Pooja. They often feature on each other’s Instagram profiles.

On Siblings Day, Shaheen had shared a set of pictures with Pooja, Alia and brother Rahul Bhatt. Pooja was also present at the launch of Shaheen’s book ‘I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Siblings 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on

Alia and Pooja are also doing a film together. ‘Sadak 2’ is the remake of Pooja’s old film of the same name. It also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur and Mahesh Bhatt directs it.

Pooja Bhatt Shaheen Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt Alia Bhatt
