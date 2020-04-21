Pooja Bhatt’s throwback pic with little sister Shaheen and dad Mahesh Bhatt is too cute for words

New Delhi: Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt just treated her Instafam to an adorable throwback picture of herself with sister Shaheen and father Mahesh Bhatt. The photo has Shaheen, as a little girl, sitting on Mahesh Bhatt’s lap while Pooja showers kisses on her from the other side. “And then your sister sends you a photo that makes your heart melt and turns you Into one big, molten mess! Uffffff! Thank you, Shaheen. Needless to say, I love you,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:

Shaheen and actress Alia Bhatt are Mahesh Bhatt’s daughters with wife Soni Razdan. Pooja is his daughter with ex-wife Loraine Bright.

Alia and Shaheen share a great rapport with Pooja. They often feature on each other’s Instagram profiles.

On Siblings Day, Shaheen had shared a set of pictures with Pooja, Alia and brother Rahul Bhatt. Pooja was also present at the launch of Shaheen’s book ‘I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier’.

Alia and Pooja are also doing a film together. ‘Sadak 2’ is the remake of Pooja’s old film of the same name. It also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur and Mahesh Bhatt directs it.