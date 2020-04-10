Pooja Bhatt shares a thoughtful post on Good Friday - Check inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor-director Pooja Bhatt, who ruled the silver screens back in the 90s has always been quite thoughtful and creative with her social media posts. On the occasion of Good Friday, she shared yet another gem from her treasure box.

She captioned the post: “Unless there is a Good Friday in your life, there can be no Easter Sunday” Fulton J. Sheen #goodfriday2020

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, Pooja is currently busy with 'Sadak 2' which is a sequel to 1991 blockbuster 'Sadak' starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The 2020 sequel will see half-sister Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur as new additions while the originals stay put.

Good Friday holds utmost importance for the Christian community worldwide. The day marks the crucifixation of Jesus Christ and his demise at the Cavalry. Good Friday is commemorated during the pious week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding the Easter Sunday.

Good Friday date varies each year as per both Gregorian and Julian Calendars. It is also known by the name Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday. The good stands for pious or holy.

This year, Good Friday is being observed on April 10.

A majority of Christians—Anglican, Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, and Reformed traditions observe Good Friday by keeping a fast and doing church services in remembrance of the Almighty Lord.

In most countries, Good Friday is marked as a holiday.