Pooja Bhatt To Launch Unfiltered Podcast 'Maine Dil Se Kaha'

New Delhi: Pooja Bhatt to launch a heartfelt, unfiltered podcast called "Maine Dil Se Kaha" that takes an unflinching look at fame, love, and other addictions along with dad Mahesh Bhatt on the occasion of Mahesh Bhatt's 76th B'day which is produced by Bhatt’s protege Imran Zahid.

She opens up about her experiences with addiction, drawing from both her debut film Daddy, and her journey of recovery and renewal. She reflects on her challenges and how they shaped her outlook on life : “We either own our story or it owns us. Only when we gather the courage to embrace our history can we begin to write our own legacy. At 17, I starred in my first film, Daddy, a story about a girl who saves her father from drowning in alcoholism. Ironically, at 44, I found myself battling the same addiction and had to save myself. My father once sent me a message that said, ‘Pooja, if you love me, then love yourself; I live within you.’ That message changed everything for me, and I quit drinking from that moment on.”

Pooja also reveals that the upcoming podcast will explore addiction's sensitive and emotional aspects, offering candid discussions and adds, “This podcast will be an unfiltered journey from the bottom of my heart, featuring guests who have fought similar battles in their lives. Real role models are those who show their imperfections and failures to the world.”

Mahesh Bhatt mentioned, “It will be a podcast that deals with real-life stories of real-life people who have tasted darkness and have their lives to share with the world. It will illuminate traumas and the inspirational journeys of individuals. This podcast explores addiction with a wide scope that goes beyond substance abuse, revealing the authentic emotional journeys of healing.”

The podcast is produced by Imran Zahid, a protégé of Mahesh Bhatt, who feels deeply honored to produce such a meaningful venture to celebrate his mentor’s birthday. "This project holds a special place in my heart," says Zahid. He emphasizes that Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt are monumental figures in his life, and he cherishes the personal and professional moments he shared with them.