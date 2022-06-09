हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde calls out 'arrogant' airline staff for RUDE behaviour, says 'threatening' tone used with us

Actress Pooja Hegde said that the Indigo official used an 'arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone for no reason'.  

Pooja Hegde calls out &#039;arrogant&#039; airline staff for RUDE behaviour, says &#039;threatening&#039; tone used with us
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Pooja Hegde tweeted about an Indigo staff member for his rude behaviour. She named the person and wrote that he used an 'arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone' with her for no reason. The actress also wrote that she doesn't tweet about these issues but brought it to everyone's notice as she found it appalling.

Pooja Hegde took to Twitter and wrote, "Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling (sic)."

Indigo Airlines responded to Pooja's grievances. Their reply read, "Ms. Hegde, sorry to note your experience. We'd like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number. Linda (sic)."

Pooja Hegde made a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress walked the red carpet at the Top Gun Maverick premiere on May 18.

