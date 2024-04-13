Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
POOJA HEGDE

Pooja Hegde Moves To A New Sea-Facing Mansion? Here's What We Know

Sources close to the actress have confirmed that, "Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4000 square feet of living space. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pooja Hegde Moves To A New Sea-Facing Mansion? Here's What We Know Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amidst her bustling career and a slew of highly-anticipated films on the horizon, Pan-India sensation Pooja Hegde seems to be charting a course towards luxury and tranquility. With notable projects like "Deva," "Sanki," and three major South Indian ventures on her plate, the actress has reportedly bought a stunning sea-facing mansion worth 45 Crores.

Sources close to the actress have confirmed that, "Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai."

This move marks a significant transition for the actress, who previously resided in another property within the city. Known for her discerning eye and impeccable taste, Pooja Hegde has already left her mark on the interiors of her former residence, showcasing her flair for design and aesthetics. As she settles into her expansive new mansion, fans and admirers eagerly await glimpses of the actress's signature style and personal touch in her latest home. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on doctor's prescription!
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
DNA Video
DNA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Haryana bus accident?
DNA Video
DNA: Big Cyber Fraud related to Board Exams
DNA Video
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA Video
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video