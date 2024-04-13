New Delhi: Amidst her bustling career and a slew of highly-anticipated films on the horizon, Pan-India sensation Pooja Hegde seems to be charting a course towards luxury and tranquility. With notable projects like "Deva," "Sanki," and three major South Indian ventures on her plate, the actress has reportedly bought a stunning sea-facing mansion worth 45 Crores.

Sources close to the actress have confirmed that, "Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai."

This move marks a significant transition for the actress, who previously resided in another property within the city. Known for her discerning eye and impeccable taste, Pooja Hegde has already left her mark on the interiors of her former residence, showcasing her flair for design and aesthetics. As she settles into her expansive new mansion, fans and admirers eagerly await glimpses of the actress's signature style and personal touch in her latest home.