Pooja Hegde Pays Homage To Late Ratan Tata, Calls Him 'A Real Life Hero'

New Delhi: In a heartfelt tribute, actor Pooja Hegde took to social media to honour the late Ratan Tata, a beloved figure in the country. Her emotional post struck a chord with many, beautifully capturing the essence of Tata’s remarkable life and the profound impact he had on society through his commitment to serving others.

The actor wrote, “A real life HERO. Throughout my childhood, I heard all the amazing stories of how Ratan Tata changed the world one act of kindness at a time. A life lived in service of others. A brand built on ethics, morals, integrity, and love. A live example of how you should live your life. This is a true loss for India. Thank you for everything you’ve done, sir. Thank you for inspiring.”

As fans and admirers remember Ratan Tata, Pooja Hegde’s tribute serves as a poignant reminder of the legacy he leaves behind.